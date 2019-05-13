Israel's Zebra Medical gets FDA ok for AI chest X-ray product

TEL AVIV: Israel's Zebra Medical Vision said on Monday it received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its artificial intelligence-based chest X-ray triage product.

The FDA approval focuses on an alert for urgent findings of pneumothorax, which the company said has demonstrated potential to reduce turnaround time and increase the radiologist’s confidence in making this diagnosis.Pneumothorax is an accumulation of gas within the space between the lung and the chest wall that can lead to total lung collapse. It is usually diagnosed by chest X-ray scan but is difficult to interpret.

Misdiagnosis or late diagnosis of pneumothorax impacts around 74,000 Americans per year, the company said.Zebra has raised US$50 million and its lead investor is the aMoon2 healthtech fund, founded by Yair Schindel and Marius Nacht. Other investors are Khosla Ventures, Marc Benioff, Intermountain Investment Fund, OurCrowd Qure, Aurum, Nvidia, Johnson & Johnson and Dolby Ventures.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)