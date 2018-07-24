Israel says 'intercepted' Syrian warplane that penetrated its airspace
JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said on Tuesday that it "intercepted" a Syrian warplane that penetrated Israeli-controlled airspace.
The statement said two Patriot interceptor missiles were launched at the Sukhoi jet after it crossed 2 km (1 mile) "into Israeli territory" - a possible reference to the occupied Golan Heights on the Syrian front.
The statement did say whether the missiles hit the plane.
