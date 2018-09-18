Israel says fires at Palestinians tampering with Gaza fence; two killed

GAZA: Gaza medics said on Tuesday two Palestinians were killed by an Israeli missile strike near the enclave's boundary with Israel after the Israeli military said it attacked a group suspected of tampering with the border fence.

There was no immediate word on the identities of those killed in the overnight missile strike east of Qarara village.

An Israeli military spokesman said in a statement late on Monday an aircraft fired at "terrorists (who) suspiciously approached the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip and placed an object adjacent to the fence".

The Israeli military says it has found and dismantled at least two bombs in recent days planted near the fence, which has seen weekly and sometimes violent Palestinian mass-demonstrations since March 30.

Israel's army, which says it is taking action to prevent border breaches from the Islamist Hamas-controlled territory, has occasionally resorted to live fire against the protesters. At least 179 people have been killed, Gaza medical officials say.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi and Dan Williams; Editing by Paul Tait)

