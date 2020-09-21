Sex crimes suspect can be extradited to Australia: Israel court

JERUSALEM: An Israeli court ruled on Monday (Sep 21) after years of legal wrangling that an ultra-Orthodox Jewish former school principal suspected of dozens of cases of sexually abusing her pupils in Australia can be extradited to face trial.

The Jerusalem district court, which in May had determined Malka Leifer mentally fit to stand trial, said in its ruling "the defendant can be extradited to Australia for the crimes attributed to her in the extradition request".

Leifer, who was not in court on Monday but took part by videoconference, is accused of child sex abuse while she was a teacher and principal at an ultra-Orthodox school in Melbourne, where she had emigrated from her native Israel.

According to Australian media, she faces 74 counts of child sex abuse against girls.

After allegations against her surfaced in Australia in 2008, Leifer and her family left for Israel and have been living in Emmanuel settlement in the occupied West Bank.

A previous extradition attempt between 2014 and 2016 failed after Leifer was hospitalised in mental institutions and expert opinions found she was not fit to stand trial.

But undercover private investigators later filmed Leifer shopping and depositing a cheque at a bank, apparently living a normal life.

This prompted Israeli authorities to launch a probe into whether she was faking mental illness to avoid extradition, leading to her rearrest in February 2018.

Jerusalem district court justice Chana Lomp ruled in May that while Leifer had "mental problems", they were "not psychotic problems of mental illness as in its legal definition" and she was fit to stand trial.

One of Leifer's former pupils and alleged victims, Dassi Erlich, called the ruling "a victory for justice" for "all survivors".

"Today our hearts are smiling!" she wrote on her Twitter account.

Leifer's legal team can appeal the decision before Israel's supreme court.

In July, the supreme court had rejected an appeal against Lomp's earlier decision to declare Leifer fit to stand trial, encouraging the district court to expedite the process.