Israel to build new settler homes after deady knife attack: Minister

JERUSALEM: Israel is to build hundreds of new homes in a settlement in the occupied West Bank where a Palestinian stabbed three Israelis, one fatally, Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Friday (Jul 27).

"The best answer to terrorism is the expansion of settlements," Lieberman wrote on Twitter, announcing 400 new housing units in the Adam settlement north of Jerusalem a day after the deadly stabbing.

The teenage attacker snuck into the settlement on Thursday evening, the Israeli army said, stabbing three people before being shot dead.

The army named the man who died as Yotam Ovadia, 31, with Israeli media saying he had two young children.

The attacker was later identified by official Palestinian media as Mohammed Dar Youssef, 17, from the village of Kobar.

The army said Friday it had questioned a number of his family members and suspended their work permits.

The attack came amid relative quiet in the West Bank, though there has been recurrent violence between the Israeli army and Palestinian groups in the besieged Gaza Strip in which at least 154 Palestinians have been killed.

In a statement Hamas, which runs Gaza, praised the "courageous operation" without claiming responsibility for it.

"The West Bank is ready and able to avenge the blood of the martyrs."

All settlement construction in the occupied West Bank is considered illegal by the international community.