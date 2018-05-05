Israel withdraws from race for 2019/2020 UN Security Council seat - UN source

World

Israel withdraws from race for 2019/2020 UN Security Council seat - UN source

Israel withdrew on Friday from a race against Germany and Belgium for two seats on the United Nations Security Council in 2019/2020 due to its low chances of winning, a U.N. source told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Pri
FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem April 15, 2018. Gali Tibbon/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: Israel withdrew on Friday from a race against Germany and Belgium for two seats on the United Nations Security Council in 2019/2020 due to its low chances of winning, a U.N. source told Reuters.

The 193-member U.N. General Assembly is due to vote next month on five new members for a two-year term starting on Jan. 1, 2019. Israel, Germany and Belgium were competing for two seats allocated to the Western European and others regional group.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by David Alexander)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark