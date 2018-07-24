Israeli air defence sirens sound on Golan Heights, near Syria

JERUSALEM: Israel's military sounded air defence sirens on the Syrian frontier on Tuesday.

It did not immediately give a reason for the alert.

Advertisement

It was the second time in two days that sirens were activated on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, opposite Syrian areas where Damascus's forces have been routing rebels. Israel said two incoming Syrian rockets prompted Monday's alert, but fell short.

(Writing by Dan Williams; editing by John Stonestreet)