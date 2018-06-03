Israeli aircraft strike sites in Gaza after rockets fired - residents

GAZA: Israeli aircraft struck two militant sites in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian residents said, hours after rockets were fired from the enclave at Israel.

An Israeli military spokesman had no immediate comment.

The military said earlier that Gaza militants had fired two rockets at Israel, one of them was shot down and the other fell short. There were no immediate reports of casualties in either of the incidents.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi and Maayan Lubell; Editing by Edmund Blair)