Israeli army says fires at Hezbollah activists at Lebanon border

JERUSALEM: Israeli soldiers at the Lebanese border opened fire at suspected Hezbollah activists on Saturday, the Israeli military said.

The military said that three people, whom it described as "apparently Hezbollah activists," approached its forces on the Israeli side of the border while they were carrying out an operation against tunnels Israel said were dug across the border by Hezbollah.

Advertisement

"Troops fired towards the suspects in accordance with the standard operating procedures. The three fled. The work in the area continues as usual," the military said in a statement.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Alexander Smith)