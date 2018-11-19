Israeli coalition crisis eases, making early election less likely

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition crisis eased on Monday when a coalition partner backed off a demand to be given the defence ministry, making an early election less likely.

"You win some, you lose some," Education Minister Naftali Bennett said in a televised address, shrugging off Netanyahu's rejection of his bid.

Bennett's U-turn surprised many pundits, who had predicted the leader of the far-right Jewish Home party would opt to quit in protest. He said the party was withdrawing all its political demands and would stand by the prime minister.

