29 May 2018 12:25PM (Updated: 29 May 2018 12:45PM )

JERUSALEM: Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile shield shot down a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the military said.

No further details were given.

Earlier, sirens had sounded in southern Israel near the Gaza Strip, warning residents to find shelter.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Darren Schuettler)