Israeli forces open fire on Palestinian protesters after UN condemns 'excessive force'

GAZA: Israeli soldiers shot and wounded 25 Palestinians at a protest at the Gaza-Israel border on Friday, hours after the United Nations human rights chief criticised Israel for using "excessive force" against demonstrators there in recent weeks.

The Israeli troops also fired tear gas canisters into the restricted zone on the Palestinian side of the 40km (25-mile) border fence, in an effort to keep demonstrators away from the fence.

(Writing by Ori Lewis, Editing by Stephen Farrell and Angus MacSwan)