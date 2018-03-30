Issues remain in Macedonia name dispute, talks to continue: UN envoy

Unresolved issues remain in talks between Athens and Skopje for a solution to a long-standing dispute over Macedonia's name and talks will continue, United Nations mediator Matthew Nimetz said on Friday.

Macedonian Foreign Minister Dimitrov, UN envoy Nimetz, Austrian Foreign Minister Kneissl and Greek
Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, UN envoy Matthew Nimetz, Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias pose for the media at the Foreign Ministry in Vienna, Austria, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Nimetz was speaking in Vienna after talks with the foreign ministers of both countries.

"A series of meetings will continue in the future... what I can say is that there are difficult issues pending which must be resolved, but in my opinion there is big improvement in various issues," Nimetz said, in comments translated into Greek.

"We are working constructively, we had constructive meetings and that allows us to be optimistic for the future," he said.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Lefteris Papadimas)

Source: Reuters

