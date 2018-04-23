It's a boy: Kate, wife of UK's Prince William, gives birth

LONDON: Kate, the wife of the United Kingdom's Prince William, has given birth to a baby boy on Monday (Apr 23).

In a tweet, Kensington Palace confirmed the birth of the couple's third child and said the Duchess of Cambridge and her son are "both doing well".

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news," Kensington Palace said.



The child, who is now fifth in line to the throne, weighed 3.8kg.

The place added that William was present for the birth at St Mary's Hospital in west London where their other two children, George and Charlotte, were also born.



— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

​​​​​​​The new prince is Queen Elizabeth's sixth great-grandchild and fifth-in-line to the British throne behind siblings Prince George, 4, his two-year-old sister Princess Charlotte, their father William, and grandfather and heir Prince Charles.

A 2013 change to the law means the boy will not supplant older sister Charlotte in the line of succession.

"That would in fact be the first time that has ever happened," royal historian Huge Vickers said.

However, William's younger brother Harry, who marries US actress Meghan Markle next month, falls to sixth on the list.

Kensington Palace said the name of the new royal would be announced in due course. Bookmakers had made Albert, Arthur, Jack and Fred the favourite names for a boy.