Italian PM Conte to visit Russia on Oct 24: agencies citing envoy

MOSCOW: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte plans to travel to Russia for a visit on Oct. 24, Russian news agencies RIA and TASS reported on Tuesday, citing Italy's ambassador in Moscow.

