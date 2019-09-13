Italian police unveil searches, arrests in probe over motorway viaducts

MILAN: Italian tax police are conducting searches and arresting people as part of an inquiry into falsified reports about motorway viaducts' safety checks following the deadly collapse of a bridge in Genoa, the police said.

The police said the probe stemmed from an investigation into the Genoa bridge collapse. The bridge was managed by Autostrade per l'Italia, a unit of infrastructure group Atlantia.

Shares in Atlantia dropped 4.6 per cent triggering an automatic trading suspension.

Dozens of Atlantia executives and officials from Italy's transport ministry are under investigation in the Morandi bridge probe. Atlantia has always denied any wrongdoing.

Earlier this year Italian prosecutors launched a parallel investigation into the safety reports on several viaducts on the Italian motorway network.

