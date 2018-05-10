Italian president ready to give League/5-Star more time - source

Italian President Sergio Mattarella is ready to give more time to the League and 5-Star Movement to strike a government deal aimed at ending nine weeks of political stalemate, a source in the president's office said on Thursday.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella arrives to speak to the media at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

The two parties asked the head of state on Wednesday for 24 hours to see if they could agree to a coalition pact. A source close to 5-Star told Reuters on Thursday he believed they might need "a few more days" to close a deal.

(Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio; Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Philip Pullella)

Source: Reuters

