Italy's tops 200,000 coronavirus cases, daily death toll rises

ROME: Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 382 on Tuesday (Apr 28), against 333 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the total of people infected since the start of the outbreak topped 200,000.

The daily tally of new infections stood at 2,091, higher than the 1,739 recorded on Monday.

The daily death toll of 382 was the highest since Saturday, and Italy's total number of fatalities since its epidemic came to light on Feb 21 now stands at 27,359, the agency said - the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

The total of officially confirmed cases, which includes those who have died and recovered, amounts to 201,505, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 105,205 from 105,813 on Monday.

There were 1,863 people in intensive care on Tuesday against a previous 1,956, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 68,941 were declared recovered against 66,624 a day earlier.

The agency said 1.275 million people had been tested for the virus against 1.237 million the day before, out of a population of around 60 million.

