Italy coalition deal would collapse if no agreement on statute of limitations - Di Maio

ROME: The Italian government coalition deal between the League party and the 5-Star Movement would collapse if no agreement is reached over statute of limitations measures, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio was quoted as saying on Thursday.

"We need to find (an agreement), otherwise the government contract would collapse," Di Maio, who is also leader of the 5-Star, said in an interview with Il Fatto Quotidiano paper.

He also confirmed that on Thursday he would meet with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, deputy prime minister and League leader Matteo Salvini, and Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede.

