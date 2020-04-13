Italy's daily coronavirus death tally lowest since Mar 19

ROME: Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 431 on Sunday (Apr 12), down from 619 the day before, and the number of new cases slowed to 4,092 from a previous 4,694.

The tally of deaths was the lowest daily rise since Mar 19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb 21 rose to 19,899, the Civil Protection Agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

The number of officially confirmed cases climbed to 156,363, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.



Advertisement

Advertisement

There were 3,343 people in intensive care on Sunday against 3,381 on Saturday - a ninth consecutive daily decline.

Of those originally infected, 34,211 were declared recovered against 32,424 a day earlier.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram