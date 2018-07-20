Italy deputy PM denies demanding economy minister resignation

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio on Friday denied newspaper reports that he had demanded the resignation of Economy Minister Giovanni Tria if Tria did not back government nominees to head key companies.

ROME: Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio on Friday denied newspaper reports that he had demanded the resignation of Economy Minister Giovanni Tria if Tria did not back government nominees to head key companies.

Italian bond yields rose and equities sold off after local media reported tensions within the coalition government and a newspaper interview with a lawmaker raised fresh concerns about Rome's commitment to the euro.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella)