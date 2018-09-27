Italy economy ministry denies Tria wants to resign over budget tussle

Italy's Economy Minister Giovanni Tria does not plan to resign over a budget disagreement with the ruling parties, a spokeswoman for the ministry said on Thursday, dismissing a report in daily La Stampa which said he "was ready to leave".

"I deny that he wants to resign. The minister is working on the budget targets ahead of today's cabinet meeting," the spokeswoman said.

