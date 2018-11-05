Italy government to call confidence vote on security bill: Government source

The Italian flag waves over the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy on May 30, 2018. (Photo: Reuters)
ROME: Italy's government will call a confidence vote in the upper house Senate on its security bill, which has generated tensions within the coalition between the League and 5-Star Movement, a government source said on Monday (Nov 5).

The timing of the vote is expected to be decided later in the day. If a government loses a confidence motion it is forced to resign and the decision to call such a vote is aimed at sweeping away opposition and speeding the progress of a bill through parliament.

