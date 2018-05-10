Italy govt talks between 5-Star and League going well - joint statement

ROME: Negotiations on forming a coalition government between the far-right League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement are going well and a deal could be wrapped up soon, the two parties said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"Significant steps forward have been made on the composition of the government and on the (nomination) of a prime minister," the statement said following a meeting between League leader Matteo Salvini and 5-Star chief Luigi Di Maio.

"...the aim is to define everything in a short space of time to provide answers and a political government quickly to the nation," the statement added. The talks, which kicked off on Wednesday, look set to end nine weeks of political deadlock.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer)