Italy highway bridge collapses in Genoa, 'dozens' feared dead
ROME: A motorway bridge collapsed on Tuesday (Aug 14) over the northern Italian port city of Genoa in what the transport minister said was likely to be "an immense tragedy".
The head of the local ambulance service said there were "dozens of dead", Italian news agency Adnkronos reported.
The local fire brigade said also victims were likely after the bridge collapsed at around 11.30am during torrential rainfall.
At least 10 people were killed and 20 vehicles were involved, local police sources said.
An ambulance official told Reuters the service could only confirm two injured people so far, "but we suppose there are unfortunately a lot of dead."
The elevated road crumbled over a river, railroad tracks and buildings. The highway is a major artery to the Italian Riviera and to France's southern coast. Train services around Genoa have been halted.
A witness told Sky Italia television he saw "eight or nine" vehicles on the bridge when it collapsed in what he said was an "apocalyptic scene".
Cars and trucks were trapped in the rubble and nearby buildings damaged.
Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said in a tweet that he was "following with great apprehension what seems like an immense tragedy".
Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who is in charge of the police and fire service, said that "we are following the situation minute-by-minute".
"Firefighters are working together and teams of rescuers and police sniffer dogs have been mobilised," emergency services said on Twitter.
Genoa is located between the sea and the mountains of northwestern Italy. Its rugged terrain means that motorways that run through the city and the surrounding area are characterised by long viaducts and tunnels.
The collapsed bridge was built on the A10 toll motorway in the 1960s. Restructuring work on the bridge was carried out in 2016.
The highway operator said work to shore up the foundation of the bridge was being carried out at the time of the collapse, adding that the bridge was constantly monitored.