Italy highway bridge collapses in Genoa, 'dozens' feared dead

ROME: A motorway bridge collapsed on Tuesday (Aug 14) over the northern Italian port city of Genoa in what the transport minister said was likely to be "an immense tragedy".

The head of the local ambulance service said there were "dozens of dead", Italian news agency Adnkronos reported.

The local fire brigade said also victims were likely after the bridge collapsed at around 11.30am during torrential rainfall.





At least 10 people were killed and 20 vehicles were involved, local police sources said.



An ambulance official told Reuters the service could only confirm two injured people so far, "but we suppose there are unfortunately a lot of dead."



The elevated road crumbled over a river, railroad tracks and buildings. The highway is a major artery to the Italian Riviera and to France's southern coast. Train services around Genoa have been halted.



A picture taken on Aug 14, 2018 in Genoa shows a section of a giant motorway bridge that collapsed earlier injuring several people. (Photo: AFP/Andrea Leoni)

A witness told Sky Italia television he saw "eight or nine" vehicles on the bridge when it collapsed in what he said was an "apocalyptic scene".



Cars and trucks were trapped in the rubble and nearby buildings damaged.



Rescues work among the debris of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa on Aug 14, 2018. (Photo: Luca Zennaro/ANSA via AP)

Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said in a tweet that he was "following with great apprehension what seems like an immense tragedy".



Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who is in charge of the police and fire service, said that "we are following the situation minute-by-minute".



"Firefighters are working together and teams of rescuers and police sniffer dogs have been mobilised," emergency services said on Twitter.



This handout picture provided by the Italian police (Polizia di Stato) on Aug 14, 2018 shows a collapsed section of a viaduct on the A10 motorway in Genoa. (Photo: Handout/Italian Police/AFP)

Genoa is located between the sea and the mountains of northwestern Italy. Its rugged terrain means that motorways that run through the city and the surrounding area are characterised by long viaducts and tunnels.



The collapsed bridge was built on the A10 toll motorway in the 1960s. Restructuring work on the bridge was carried out in 2016.



A view of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, northern Italy on Aug 14, 2018. (Photo: Luca Zennaro/ANSA via AP)

The highway operator said work to shore up the foundation of the bridge was being carried out at the time of the collapse, adding that the bridge was constantly monitored.

