Cars swallowed by sinkhole outside Italy hospital

ROME: Patients had to be evacuated from a hospital in Naples on Friday (Jan 8) after a huge section of the carpark collapsed, causing water and electricity to be cut off.

Nobody was hurt in the incident although several cars fell into the sinkhole measuring about 500 sq m firefighters said.

"Intervention in the car park of the Ospedale del Mare for a sinkhole," Italy's fire service tweeted, adding that several parked cars had fallen inside and dog units were on site.

Campania regional head Vincenzo De Luca blamed the hole on a "hydro-geological problem". (Photo: AFP/ANSA/Ciro Fusco)

Vincenzo De Luca, the head of the Campania region that includes Naples, said "fortunately it has not caused any damage either in terms of systems engineering or especially in terms of human lives".

He blamed a "hydro-geological problem".

The hospital was a centre for COVID-19 patients during the first wave of infections last year, although only six were being treated there on Friday.

The ward was "temporarily closed because of the absence of hot water and electricity", the local health service said.