Italy puts large parts of north on COVID-19 lockdown

ROME: Millions of people were placed under forced quarantine in northern Italy early on Sunday (Mar 8) as the government approved drastic measures in an attempt to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus that is sweeping the globe.

Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte announced in the early hours a stream of tough new measures to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak, that would impose a virtual lockdown on its wealthiest and most populous region.

The new rules include telling people not to enter or leave Lombardy, which is home to some 10 million people, as well as a dozen provinces in four of Italy's 19 other regions.

All museums, cultural centres, cinemas, theatres, pubs and nightclubs will be shut in the targeted areas, according to the decree, which was due to come into force from Sunday.

All healthcare workers, weddings, funerals and sports events have also been suspended, and home working should be adopted as much as possible.

The 11 provinces affected are those around Modena, Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia and Rimini in the region of Emilia-Romagna - Venice, Padua and Treviso in the region of Veneto - Asti and Alessandria in Piedmont - and the province of Pesaro and Urbino in the central region of Marche.

All schools and universities will be closed in Lombardy and the listed provinces until at least April 3. This week, the government announced schools all over the country would be closed until Mar 15.

'ABSOLUTELY AVOID'

The decree instructs citizens to "absolutely avoid" either entering or leaving the areas listed, and even to avoid moving around other than for emergencies or "essential work reasons" within the designated areas.

Cafes and restaurants will be allowed to stay open as long as a distance of one metre between customers can be guaranteed.

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy, Europe's worst-hit country, reached 5,883 on Saturday (March 7), the Civil Protection Agency said, the biggest daily rise since the epidemic began just over two weeks ago.

Deaths due to the highly infectious virus were up 36 to 233, the head of the agency, Angelo Borrelli, told a news conference

Conte said on Twitter he had signed off on plans to strictly limit movement into and out of a large area including Venice and the financial capital Milan for nearly a month.

"#Coronavirus, the new decree is finally approved," Conte wrote, confirming reports published by Italy's Corriere Della Sera newspaper and other media.



The total number of people infected with the virus worldwide has passed 100,000 while 3,500 have died across 95 nations and territories.



