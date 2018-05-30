Italy poll shows support for right-wing League up, 5-Star steady

An Italian opinion poll published on Wednesday showed support for the right-wing League party up eight percent to 25.4 percent compared to is result at the March 4 elections.

The IPSOS poll in the Corriere della Sera newspaper also showed support for the 5-Star Movement holding steady at about 32.6 percent.

Another poll on Monday showed the League jumping 10 points to 27.5 percent and the 5-Star falling about three points to 29.5 percent. In both cases, the two would have a majority in parliament if they decided to join forces as they did after the March vote.

