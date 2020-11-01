Italy posts daily record of 31,758 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

World

Italy posts daily record of 31,758 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Medical staff in Rome hospital treating Covid patients fear surge in infection numbers
FILE PHOTO: Medical workers in protective suits treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the San Filippo Neri hospital in Rome, Italy, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

MILAN: Italy recorded 31,758 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday (Oct 31), its highest daily tally since the start of the health crisis and up from the previous record of 31,084 posted on Friday.

The ministry also reported 297 COVID-related deaths, compared with 199 on Friday.

