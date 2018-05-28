Italy president has rejected eurosceptic Savona as economy minister - source

Italy's President Sergio Mattarella has rejected Paolo Savona, the eurosceptic candidate put forward by the far-right League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, to head the economy ministry, a source said on Sunday.

The source from the would-be government coalition spoke as Prime Minister-designate Giuseppe Conte was meeting Mattarella to discuss the list of cabinet candidates the League/5-Star coalition is proposing.

