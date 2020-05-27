Italy records 78 new coronavirus deaths, 397 new cases

ROME: Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 78 on Tuesday (May 26), against 92 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases increased to 397 from 300 on Monday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb 21 now stands at 32,955 the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 230,555, the sixth highest global tally behind those of the United States, Brazil, Russia, Spain and Britain.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 52,942 from 55,300 the day before, the agency said.

There were 521 people in intensive care on Tuesday, down from 541 on Monday, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 144,658 were declared recovered against 141,981 a day earlier.

The agency said 2.253 million people had been tested for the virus against 2.219 million on Monday, out of a population of around 60 million.

