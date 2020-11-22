Italy reports 34,767 new COVID-19 cases, 692 deaths
ROME: Italy registered 34,767 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday (Nov 21), down from 37,242 the day before.
The ministry also reported 692 related deaths, down from 699 on Friday.
