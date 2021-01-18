Italy reports 377 coronavirus deaths, 12,545 new cases

Spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome
FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face shield travels on a subway as Italians prepare for tighter restrictions ahead of the weekend, as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rome, Italy January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
MILAN: Italy's health ministry on Sunday (Jan 17) reported 377 coronavirus-related deaths within the previous 24 hours, and 12,545 confirmed new infections.

On Saturday it had reported 475 deaths and 16,310 new infections.

Italy has registered 82,177 deaths from COVID-19 since the virus came to light last February, the second-highest toll in Europe and the sixth-highest in the world, from 2.38 million confirmed cases.

Source: Reuters/nh

