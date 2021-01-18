Italy reports 377 coronavirus deaths, 12,545 new cases
MILAN: Italy's health ministry on Sunday (Jan 17) reported 377 coronavirus-related deaths within the previous 24 hours, and 12,545 confirmed new infections.
On Saturday it had reported 475 deaths and 16,310 new infections.
Italy has registered 82,177 deaths from COVID-19 since the virus came to light last February, the second-highest toll in Europe and the sixth-highest in the world, from 2.38 million confirmed cases.
