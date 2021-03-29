Italy reports 417 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, 12,916 new cases

MILAN: Italy reported 417 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday (Mar 29) against 297 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,916 from 19,611.

Some 156,692 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 272,630, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 108,350 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.54 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 29,163 on Monday, up from 28,701 a day earlier.

There were 192 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 217 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 3,721 from a previous 3,679.

