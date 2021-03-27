Italy reports 457 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, 23,987 new cases

ROME: Italy reported 457 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday (Mar 26) against 460 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 23,987 from 23,696 the day before.

Some 354,982 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 349,472, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 107,256 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.49 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at on 28,472 Friday, slightly increasing from 28,424 a day earlier.

There were 288 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 260 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients edged up to 3,628 from a previous 3,620 .

