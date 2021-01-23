Italy reports 472 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, 13,633 new cases

ROME: Italy reported 472 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday (Jan 22), against 521 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 13,633 from 14,078.

Some 264,728 tests were carried out in the past day, against a previous 267,567.

Italy has now registered 84,674 COVID-19 deaths since its outbreak came to light last February, the second-highest toll in Europe and the sixth-highest in the world. The country has also reported 2.44 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 21,691 on Friday, down by 354 from a day earlier.

There were 144 new admissions to intensive care units, against 155 the day before. The total number of intensive care patients fell by 28 to 2,390.

When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.



