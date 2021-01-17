Italy reports 475 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, 16,310 new cases

ROME: Italy reported 475 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday (Jan 16), against 477 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 16,310 from 16,146.

Italy has registered 81,800 COVID-19 deaths since the virus came to light last February, the second-highest toll in Europe and the sixth-highest in the world.

The country has also reported 2.369 million cases to date, the health ministry said.

Source: Reuters

