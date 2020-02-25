Italy reports COVID-19 case in Sicily, first south of Rome

ROME: Italian authorities on Tuesday (Feb 25) reported a woman had tested positive for coronavirus in Sicily, the first case south of Rome, as the country battles to prevent the outbreak spreading from its origin in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

Sicily's regional governor Nello Musumeci said a tourist from Bergamo, in Lombardy, had been hospitalised in the island's capital Palermo after being diagnosed with the illness and all those travelling with her had been quarantined.

The number of cases in Italy, the country in Europe worst affected, rose to more than 260 overnight from 229 on Monday, with 34 new cases reported in Lombardy and six new ones in Veneto. The number of deaths was unchanged at seven.



The health emergency had yielded a fragile political truce between Italy's warring parties which collapsed late on Monday after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte suggested malpractice at a hospital in Lombardy may have fuelled the outbreak.

Conte said the hospital, which he did not name, had not followed the correct protocol "and this contributed to the spread", adding that he may consider withdrawing some of the powers of the regions over health policy.

The right-wing, opposition League party, which runs both Lombardy and Veneto, reacted furiously.

Its lower-house speaker Riccardo Molinari said Conte's words were "almost fascist" while the League's economics spokesman Claudio Borghi called the premier "a disgrace to the country".

Lombardy's Governor Attilio Fontana accused Conte of a "desperation strategy ... probably trying to attack others to distract attention (from himself)."

Officials from the World Health Organization and the European Union were due to meet in Rome on Tuesday to discuss the crisis, which first broke out in China and has now spread to about 29 other countries and territories.

