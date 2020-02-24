Italy reports fourth COVID-19 death

ROME: Italy reported Monday (Feb 24) its fourth death from the new coronavirus, an 84-year old man in the northern Lombardy region, as the number of people contracting the virus continued to mount.

It was the third death in Lombardy, where villages have been put in lockdown and security measures enforced in a bid to stem the spread of the disease, the region's health department said.

Latest data showed more than 200 people have now tested positive for the virus in Italy, which has the largest number of confirmed cases in Europe.

The vast majority of cases are in the wealthy northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

Eleven towns - 10 in Lombardy and one in neighbouring Veneto - are under lockdown, with some 50,000 residents prohibited from leaving.

Regional authorities have ordered gathering spots, such as bars, restaurants and discos to close.

The spread of the virus has disrupted high profile events including Milan Fashion Week and the Venice Carnival while Serie A football matches have been postponed. Operas have also had to be cancelled at Milan's famed La Scala.

The three other people who have died of the illness were also elderly and at least two of them had serious underlying health problems.

The third person to die after contrating the virus was an elderly cancer patient, officials said on Sunday. This followed the death of a 77-year-old woman on Saturday and a 78-year-old man on Friday, the first victim of COVID-19 in Europe.​​​​​​​

Most of the cases in Italy are in Lombardy and can be traced back to a 38-year-old man whom authorities have called "patient one".

Investigators are reconstructing minute by minute the man's movements over the past few weeks - where he slept, ate, walked - in a bid to trace everyone he could have come into contact with.

