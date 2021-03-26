Italy's Draghi urged EU to commit to common safe asset - EU official

ROME: Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday (Mar 25) urged the European Union to make a political commitment to creating a common financial asset, according to an EU official.

"It's a long-term goal but it's important to have a political commitment," Draghi told his fellow EU leaders at a video summit, according to the official who was familiar with what was said at the event.

Draghi called on the bloc to follow the example of the United States, where the international role of the dollar was founded on capital market union, a complete banking union and a safe asset, the official said, asking not to be named.

In discussions on the coronavirus, the Italian premier said that European citizens feel they have been "deceived" by some pharmaceutical companies over delays in vaccine deliveries, according to the official.

