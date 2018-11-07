Italy's government holds confidence vote amidst coalition tensions

Italy's coalition government will hold a confidence vote on Wednesday in the upper house Senate on a contested security decree amidst growing tensions between the two ruling parties over a raft of issues.

ROME: Italy's coalition government will hold a confidence vote on Wednesday in the upper house Senate on a contested security decree amidst growing tensions between the two ruling parties over a raft of issues.

The bill, championed by Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who is also head of the far-right League, cuts the number of people who can be awarded asylum and increases the time irregular migrants can be detained before their expulsion.

Some members of the League's coalition ally, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, have threatened to vote against the measure.

If a government loses a confidence motion it is forced to resign and the decision to call such a vote is aimed at sweeping away opposition and speeding the progress of a bill through parliament.

The government is expected to win the vote, which is due later in the morning, but the decision to call a do-or-die vote signalled turbulence within the coalition that could only be tackled by using such a strong-arm tactic.

"There might be different sensibilities within the 5-Star, but the broad majority of both the 5-Star and the League back the bill and it will pass through parliament," Massimiliano Romeo, head of the League in the Senate, told RAI radio.

While the security bill has caused some discomfort between the coalition partners, there is much greater friction over efforts by the 5-Star to scrap time limits imposed on the prosecution of numerous crimes, including corruption.

The League argues that removing all time constraints, known as the statute of limitations, means defendants could face unacceptably long legal cases.

Italian newspapers reported on Wednesday growing frustration within both coalition parties. "I'm getting tired now," 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio was quoted as saying by Corriere della Sera newspaper.

However Salvini looked to calm the tensions ahead of the confidence vote.

"The government is absolutely not at risk. We will honour the commitments we made with the Italians one by one. Full stop," he said in a statement. "Everything can be sorted out with common sense and humility."

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Crispian Balmer)