Italy's government is at no risk of falling, deputy PM Salvini says
There is no risk that the Italian government will collapse, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday ahead of a do-or-die confidence vote in the Senate over a contested decree on security and immigration.
"The government is absolutely not at risk," Salvini, who is the leader of the right-wing League party, said in a statement.
