Italy's government is at no risk of falling, deputy PM Salvini says

World

There is no risk that the Italian government will collapse, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday ahead of a do-or-die confidence vote in the Senate over a contested decree on security and immigration.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini speaks to the media at the Senate in Rome
FILE PHOTO: Interior Minister Matteo Salvini speaks to the media at the Senate in Rome, Italy November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

"The government is absolutely not at risk," Salvini, who is the leader of the right-wing League party, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Gavin Jones)

Source: Reuters

