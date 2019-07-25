Italy's government wins confidence vote on decree targeting migrant rescue ships

ROME: The Italian government won a parliamentary confidence vote on Wednesday (Jul 24) on a security and immigration decree, in a victory for Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who heads the far-right League party.

The government, which has been riven by internal strife in recent weeks, won the vote by 325 to 248. It would have had to stand down had it lost the motion.

The decree was drawn up by Salvini, who also serves as deputy prime minister in the government, and toughens the sanctions on charity ships that seek to bring migrants rescued in the Mediterranean to Italy.

The bill now moves to the upper house Senate for final approval which is expected to come before mid-August.

