Italy's League leader says is only possible PM candidate for centre-right

MILAN: The leader of the far-right League said on Tuesday he was the only possible candidate for prime minister for the centre-right after his party emerged as the strongest in the conservative bloc at Sunday's election.

Matteo Salvini replied "no", when asked by reporters in Milan if he would be willing to make way for a candidate who may be able to garner more support in parliament.

The League won around 17 percent of the vote at the election, ahead of about 14 percent for Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party). The centre-right coalition, which includes other smaller parties, took around 37 percent.

That made it the biggest group in parliament, but left it short of an absolute majority, meaning it will need the support of other parties to govern.

