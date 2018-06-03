Italy's new government will overhaul Renzi labour reform, minister says

World

Italy's new government will overhaul Renzi labour reform, minister says

Italy's new anti-establishment government will change the labour reform introduced by the previous administration, Labour and Industry Minister Luigi di Maio said.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini talks with Italy&apos;s Minister of Labor and Industry Luigi Di Ma
Interior Minister Matteo Salvini talks with Italy's Minister of Labor and Industry Luigi Di Maio at the Quirinal palace in Rome, Italy, June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Bookmark

MILAN: Italy's new anti-establishment government will change the labour reform introduced by the previous administration, Labour and Industry Minister Luigi di Maio said.

The legislation introduced in 2015 eased firing restrictions for large companies, while offering generous, temporary fiscal incentives for firms that hired permanent workers on new, less protected terms.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark