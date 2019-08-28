Italy's PD says no vetoes as talks resume with 5-Star

Italy's PD says no vetoes as talks resume with 5-Star

Italy&apos;s President Sergio Mattarella with members of the Italian Senate Loredana De Petris, Pie
Italy's President Sergio Mattarella with members of the Italian Senate Loredana De Petris, Pietro Grasso, Riccardo Nencini, Emma Bonino and Ricardo Antonio Merlo attend a meeting in Rome, Italy, August 27, 2019. Presidential Palace/Paolo Giandotti/Handout via REUTERS.

ROME: Italy's ruling 5-Star Movement and opposition Democratic Party (PD) resumed talks on Wednesday (Au g28) over the formation of a new government led by outgoing prime minister Giuseppe Conte.

On Tuesday night negotiations between the two parties seemed in trouble after the PD accused 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio of seeking the role of deputy prime minister despite PD opposition.

However, Andrea Marcucci, chief of the PD senators, told reporters that a meeting with his 5-Star counterpart scheduled at 0630 GMT was confirmed.

Asked whether PD was still opposing the idea of Di Maio serving as deputy prime minister Marcucci replied: "I do not think there are vetoes".

Source: Reuters

