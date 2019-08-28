Italy's PD says no vetoes as talks resume with 5-Star

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

ROME: Italy's ruling 5-Star Movement and opposition Democratic Party (PD) resumed talks on Wednesday (Au g28) over the formation of a new government led by outgoing prime minister Giuseppe Conte.

On Tuesday night negotiations between the two parties seemed in trouble after the PD accused 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio of seeking the role of deputy prime minister despite PD opposition.

However, Andrea Marcucci, chief of the PD senators, told reporters that a meeting with his 5-Star counterpart scheduled at 0630 GMT was confirmed.

Asked whether PD was still opposing the idea of Di Maio serving as deputy prime minister Marcucci replied: "I do not think there are vetoes".

