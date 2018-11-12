Italy's PM expects Libyan commander Haftar to join Palermo conference

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was reported as saying on Monday the he expects Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar to join the ongoing Palermo conference organised by Rome to push forward a new U.N. plan to stabilise the troubled North African country.

Italian officials were scrambling at the weekend to secure Haftar's attendance. If he shows up, it will be his first meeting with the Tripoli-based Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj since a Paris summit in May, analysts said.

In an interview with Italian daily La Stampa, Conte also said that Italy and France share the same viewpoint and objectives over the Libyan crisis.

