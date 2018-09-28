Italy's president asked economy minister not to resign: Reports

MILAN: The Italian president called the Economy Minister on Thursday (Sep 27) to ask him not to resign after the government targeted a budget deficit of 2.4 per cent for the next three years, several newspapers said.

The papers said President Sergio Mattarella had asked Giovanni Tria to stay on to avoid market uncertainty.

Tria had initially wanted a deficit set as low as 1.6 percent next year, hoping to respect European Union demands that Italy progressively cut the fiscal gap to rein in its high debt.

