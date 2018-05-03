Italy's president calls new govt consultations on May 7

ROME: Italian President Sergio Mattarella has called for a new round of consultations over the formation of a possible new government for May 7 after nine weeks of political deadlock following inconclusive elections in March.

Mattarella's office said the meetings with party leaders would take place on just the one day, with his options dwindling rapidly and calls for a swift return to the polls growing.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Philip Pullella)